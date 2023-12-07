EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Missouri (KFOR/Storyful) – Police in Missouri released dashcam video of a 30 mph chase with a man towing a mobile home, who apparently thought he could outrun the law.

Video at the top of this story shows the Thanksgiving Day drama, as police in Excelsior Springs chased after the “big ol’ house,” as heard in the video commentary.

“He was traveling all over the roadway, though he might have been drunk,” said Excelsior Springs Police Sgt Kyle Craven.

After a failed turn, the 70-foot mobile home eventually got stuck in a culvert, where police arrested the unidentified man.

“He jacked up his truck and jacked up the trailer… And then we took him to jail, like Excelsior does. Wooee!” Sgt Craven said.

The video ends with two officers giving each other a high five.