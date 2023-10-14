A man walked into the Red Roof Inn near South Meridian Saturday night with a gunshot wound to his arm according to the Oklahoma City Police.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man walked into the Red Roof Inn near South Meridian Saturday night with a gunshot wound to his arm according to the Oklahoma City Police.

The original call came in just before 9 p.m. near 309 South Meridian Road in Oklahoma City.

Officials said that the man who was shot would not give any information on a suspect or where the potential shooter fired shots.

That was the only update as of Saturday night but officials said more information would come.