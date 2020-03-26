Breaking News
Man wanted in Illinois for sexual abuse of a minor arrested in Oklahoma

James Jackson is seen in a booking photo obtained from the Hughes County Sheriff’s Department.

WETUMKA, Okla. (KFOR) – A former Illinois resident living in Oklahoma was arrested this week on an active warrant issued by the state of Illinois.

On Thursday, James H. Jackson, 59, a former resident of Fulton, Illinois, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor.

Jackson was residing in Wetumka, Oklahoma.

He was taken to the Hughes County Sheriff’s Department.

The Fulton Police Department is conducting an active investigation where additional charges are pending.

