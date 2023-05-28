CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Kelly R. Lee is wanted out of Caddo County on several counts of child sexual abuse, according to the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Lee is known to drive a dark gray GMC four-door truck with an Oklahoma University tag on the front or a blue two-door Pontiac.

According to the Caddo Sheriff’s Office, Lee is known to frequent the Carnegie area, but they say he could also be camping at a local lake.

He was last seen pulling a pop-up-style camper.

Kelly Lee is wanted on several child sexual abuse charges, according to police.

Officials urge you to not approach Lee if you see him but call law enforcement immediately.