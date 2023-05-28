CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Kelly R. Lee is wanted out of Caddo County on several counts of child sexual abuse, according to the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials say Lee is known to drive a dark gray GMC four-door truck with an Oklahoma University tag on the front or a blue two-door Pontiac.
According to the Caddo Sheriff’s Office, Lee is known to frequent the Carnegie area, but they say he could also be camping at a local lake.
He was last seen pulling a pop-up-style camper.
Officials urge you to not approach Lee if you see him but call law enforcement immediately.