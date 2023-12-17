Mitchell Helms was arrested Saturday in Moore after being on the run for nearly two weeks according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Mitchell Helms was arrested Saturday in Moore after being on the run for nearly two weeks according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

At 27 years old Helms has a past filled with several arrests and warrants before the December 6th chase that led to him being wanted by police.

Newly released body camera footage from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office shows the moments a deputy’s vehicle is rammed during the chase. Helms allegedly found with a stolen vehicle near Midwest City, would allegedly be chased, crash into the deputy’s vehicle, hit a tree, and he would cross the Deep Fork River to get away.

However, in a Facebook post, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) announced his arrest Saturday. Moore Police posted as well and said that they found him and arrested him near Telephone Road and Southwest 19th Street and he was taken to jail.

Helms’ warrants stretch out across Oklahoma County to Lincoln County and to Creek County according to OCSO.

Records show that Helms has been arrested for cruelty to animals several times, burglary, possessing stolen property, larceny of domestic animals several times, alteration of a firearm serial number, having stolen property, and more.

Records also show his most recent warrant out of Oklahoma County included domestic assault & battery resulting in great bodily harm, first-degree burglary, domestic assault in the presence of a child, violating a protective order, and assault & battery. His bond amount on these is listed at $250,000.

The warrant out of Oklahoma County that’s possibly connected to the alleged chase on December 6th, records show includes larceny of an automobile, endangering others while eluding police, and assault & battery using an automobile several times. The bond listed on this warrant is set at $1,000,000.