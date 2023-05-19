ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – A man who had an active felony warrant out of New Mexico for his arrest, is now locked in the Garfield County Jail after leading Enid Police on a pursuit that at times reached speeds of 115 miles per hour.

“That’s extraordinarily dangerous, especially on a motorcycle,” said Jordan O’Rielly, an Enid Police Department Officer. “It puts any member of the general public at risk.”

Just before 2 a.m. on Friday, May 12, O’Rielly said he noticed Robinson made an illegal turn in the area of W. Willow Street and N. Grand Avenue.

“I caught up to it at a red light and was able to observe that it also did not have a license plate showing,” said O’Rielly.

O’Rielly said he turned on his police lights and tried pulling over the bike, driven by Brian Robinson.

“He kind of made a hand gesture like it looked like he was pointing to me that he was going to pull over into a parking lot,” said O’Rielly. “And then he just took off. He floored it.”

That’s when an about 20-minute-long pursuit began.

According to court records, at times the pursuit reached speeds of 115 miles per hour.

“He was mostly driving down the center turn lane, passing other vehicles,” said O’Rielly.

O’Rielly also told KFOR Robinson led him through people’s yards and drove through a culvert and wheat field.

Robinson’s motorcycle ultimately broke down about 17 miles west of Enid in Meno, Oklahoma. He was arrested.

Court documents show Robinson told officers “he wasn’t sure why he did that because he had no reason to run.” However, O’Rielly told KFOR there was an active felony warrant out of New Mexico for Robinson’s arrest.

“For larceny,” said O’Rielly. “He stole a boat allegedly in New Mexico.”

The motorcycle Robinson was driving was also unregistered, according to police.

Robinson is currently booked in the Garfield County Jail, facing a charge for endangering others while eluding a police officer.

According to the Oklahoma State Court’s Network, his bond is $5,000. He’s due in court the first week of June.