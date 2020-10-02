Man, woman facing child neglect charges after children couldn’t tell police last time they ate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police officials say a routine traffic stop ended with two people arrested on multiple charges, including child neglect.

“The street was covered with police from one end to the other,” said Jay, who lives near where this story unfolded.

It started when an officer saw a driver run a stop sign.

They followed the car for a few blocks when it happened again.

“The car actually ran a second stop sign,” said Msgt. Gary Knight.

Police then tried to pull the driver over, but she drove through a parking lot, over a curb, almost crashed into several cars, and finally stopped off SW 38th.

“The female driver did not have a driver’s license she had been driving erratically, officers found a syringe, which later tested positive for meth” said Msgt. Knight.

That woman Autumn Cain, along with passenger Chase Jackson were both arrested.

Turns out, it wasn’t just for having drugs and outstanding warrants.

Police found two boys, just 6 and 9 years old, in the back seat.

“The children were very dirty and could not tell the officer when the last time was, they had anything to eat. So, it was a very sad situation with the kids being neglected,” said Msgt. Knight.

News 4 went to the house where Cain pulled over, her relative was there.

“Off and on, once in a while, they would stay here if they needed a place to sleep get away from home or whatever,” said the kids uncle Jeff.

Jeff says he believes Cain is a good person.

“I know the mom loves her kids,” he said. “They are good people; they try to stay out of trouble and do the right thing as best as they can.”

He also had some advice.

“People need to be aware, if your kids are in the car, put them first… kids before everything,” said Jeff.

Both Cain and Jackson are facing child neglect and drug charges.

DHS did come to the scene and placed the children with another family member.