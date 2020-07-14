Follow the Storms
Manhunt underway for suspect in Logan County

News

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — Authorities from several law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who ran from officers after they performed a maneuver on his vehicle while trying to serve felony warrants.

On Tuesday morning, members of the U.S. Marshals task force received tip that a man wanted on several felony warrants was in Logan County.

Authorities located the suspect, 53-year-old Bryan Dale Payne, near Forest Hills and Post Road and tried to pull him over.

OHP troopers performed a maneuver on his vehicle when he refused to pull over. Officials told News 4 after that, he took off.

The manhunt is still underway.

Payne is believed to be wearing red shorts, a light blue shirt and is believed to be bald-headed.

