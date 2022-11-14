CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect in the University of Virginia shooting that killed three has been taken into custody, authorities said at a news conference.

President Jim Ryan said the shooting happened Sunday night on a school bus of students returning from an off-campus trip. The three students killed were all members of the school’s football team, the school’s president said.

Lavel Davis, Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were identified as the victims, Nexstar station WRIC reported.

The suspect has been identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., who is also a student.

According to the university, the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on UVA’s campus.

Two others were injured in the shooting and received medical treatment.

Christopher Darnell Jones (Courtesy: University of Virginia Police)

The UVA Athletics website listed Jones as part of the university’s football team. According to the site, he didn’t play any games in 2018 but was on the roster. It wasn’t immediately clear what his overall involvement was on the team.

Jones played linebacker and running back at Petersburg High School in Petersburg, Virginia, reported WRIC.

All classes were canceled Monday, and only designated essential employees were reporting to work. University Transit Service suspended all academic routes Monday morning. Transit officials said they would re-evaluate their ability for service in the afternoon.

Ryan issued a statement early Monday morning saying he was heartbroken following the shooting.

“We are working closely with the families of the victims, and we will share additional details as soon as we are able,” said Ryan. “This is a message any leader hopes to never have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia.”

Counseling and psychological services are available 24 hours a day at 434-243-5150 for any students who may need them. Faculty and staff who are in need of counseling can use the Faculty and Employee Assistance Program by calling 434-243-2643 or by emailing the office using the FEAP website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.