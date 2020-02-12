Man’s home burglarized 3 times within first month of living in OKC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro man feels unsafe and targeted after his house was broken into three times in the last month alone.

“Someone break into this house and open all the doors… someone broke the window,” says Hiro Kinamiki.

Hiro Kinamiki has only lived in Oklahoma, near NW 23nd and Western, for a short time. But he's already become very familiar with police, calling them 10 different times.

“I saw my backyard door is open, and I ran back to the car and called 911. Five police officer come to this house and kicked the door,” he said.

He says since January 7, his home has been broken into three times. Surveillance video from inside shows someone rummaging through his things. He says the thief stole a $400 pressure washer, air compressors and other tools.

"I thought this was a country of freedom, but I don't need this kind of freedom,” he said.

Kinamiki is from Japan, graduating from OU just last month. His dream is to start a business in Oklahoma, but his dream is now put on hold.

"I cannot make new stuff. My hobby is create custom motorcycles and cars, but now I cannot do that anymore,” said Kinamiki.

Kinamiki says all he can do now is search local pawn shops, hoping he can recover his things.

“I hope it’s gonna stop. It’s not fair.”

In all, Kinamiki says the thieves stole around $600 worth of his things. He says police haven’t found the suspect, but are planning to patrol the area more often.