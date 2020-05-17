Many bars open for business again in second phase of reopening

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Many bars opened up again for the first weekend after Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan went into effect.

Bartenders at Scorecards Sports Bar say people have been eager to come back.

“It’s been great, we’ve been pretty busy, surprisingly. Everyone was anxious to come back,” Cherry Neighbors said.

Disinfecting takes place constantly. Patrons say they’re glad the bar is open again.

“I’ve been cooped up at home for over a month and I’m 73 years old, and I’m about to go bananas,” Floyd Vunting said. “I’m trying to do my social distancing. I kind of feel alright.”

At Bleu Garten, which serves food and alcohol, general manager Anna Tran says she could’ve opened up under Phase 1, but decided to wait until Phase 2 to be safe.

“Even though we are in phase 2, we’re following all phase 1 guidelines,” she said.

There are tape markings and cones on the ground to keep the flow of traffic going in the same direction. Tables are spaced out, and there’s minimal contact when handling food and drinks.

Tran says while there are lots of people at the venue, groups stay together.

“Within parties they’re not socially distancing as much, but they are social distancing from other groups, and we’ve allowed that space for them to do that,” she said.

Patrons also say they’re not too worried about cross contact.

“I think for the most part people that are sitting close together are people that see each other every day, like close friends,” Henry Castagnetta said.

“They’re going to be hanging out in big groups whether they’re at their house or out in public,” Travis Vaughn said.