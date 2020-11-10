Many COX customers still without internet, cable following October ice storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Many COX customers are still without internet and cable almost two weeks after the recent ice storm.

“Tomorrow will be two weeks,” Perry Stephens told News 4.

Stephens spoke to News 4 over the phone from his home in Choctaw on Monday. He’s been without internet and cable for almost two weeks now.

“In these times, where we do need internet access for virtual learning and working from home and trying to do the social distancing, we can’t even do that,” he said.

To make things even more frustrating, Stephens said he got a text message from COX on Monday saying that his outage has been resolved, when that’s not the case.

“We get on our little neighborhood chat and everyone is like no we still don’t have it,” Stephens said.

People in many other areas are also still in the same boat.

“Every business that we’ve talked to in auto alley that uses COX is down and has been since Saturday,” Justin Falk, owner of Shop Good in Automobile Alley, told News 4.

Falk said they’re having to use hot spots on their personal phones to keep the business operating right now.

“All of our sales are made online and a lot of what we do is dependent on internet. So, we’re down in a lot of different areas right now,” he said.

KFOR contacted the local COX office about the continued outages and they replied with the following:

“As you have seen, people often think that they will automatically get their Cox services back after power returns. But as you can imagine, we also had significant damage to our cable plant and equipment. We’ve been working around the clock since the storm and made significant progress. The areas that remain without service are more individualized issues and individual homes (versus being able to fix one piece of equipment that then fixes an entire neighborhood or area.) Also, we are still unable to access some areas since we aren’t allowed into an area until all of the power is restored. Sometimes, it takes longer than anyone would like for service to be restored, and we get it. We’re having to walk backyard by backyard to see what kind of damage has occurred before we can even know how long it will take to get that customer back up. As you can imagine, that means dealing with fallen trees, major debris, broken equipment, mangled fences and so many other obstacles that can slow down the process. People are frustrated, but like all the other service providers, we’re going just as quickly but safely as we can to restore the remaining areas. We’ve never seen a storm like this before with the damage being so incredibly widespread.” Christine Martin, Director of Communications

“At this point we’re like you know, it could be today. Could it be another week? I have no idea,” Falk said.