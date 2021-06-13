Many unemployment claimants find cards disabled; OESC says they’re looking into fraud

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Many unemployment claimants are frustrated after finding their Way2Go cards disabled.

“[I feel] really crappy because I’ve got bills I’ve got to pay tomorrow,” claimant Courtney Orsburn said.

“Get it together. Our families are dependent on this right now,” claimant Rock Lenard said.

This happened just weeks before extra federal benefits come to an end.

“They pull stuff like this, especially with no kind of notice, it’s like all they’re trying to do is cut us off three weeks early,” Lenard said.

OESC posted the following response on Facebook:

“OESC did not instruct Conduent to cut off all payments to Way2Go cards. OESC is continually reviewing multiple sources of data in determining probable fraudulent activity. All action taken on claims or cards is based on analysis of data, not at random. Stops or suspensions are acted upon to not only prevent fraud to the state, but to protect claimants whose cards may have been compromised. This impacted less than 20% of cardholders and a large number are fraudulent actors posing as claimants. This is not the first nor the last time OESC will take action to prevent fraud.

OESC will continue to review requests from people claiming to have legitimate unemployment claims, but in a review of the actions taken by the agency it has been determined that the vast majority of cards that have been suspended are connected to fraudulent actors.”

However, many claimants think it’s not fair that they’re being affected when they legitimately need the money.

“It feels like they’re just trying to screw us week after week,” Lenard said.

“They need to fix this. If they’re going to do this, they need to tell people,” Orsburn said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report