NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 01: Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics reacts against the Brooklyn Nets in Game Five of the First Round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Barclays Center on June 01, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Marcus Smart will be in Boston for the foreseeable future. The Celtics guard has agreed to a four year, 77 million dollar extension with the C’s.

The former OSU star’s contract extension kicks in at the start of the 2022-23 season. That per a report from ESPN.

Smart has spent all seven of his NBA season’s with Boston. He recorded career highs in numerous categories last season.