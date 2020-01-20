Marijuana grow owner shoots suspect during attempted burglary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -- A medical marijuana grow owner said he shot at two burglars, hitting one of them when they returned to his business for a second time Monday after they first broke in and stole hundreds of dollars worth of tools on Friday.

"I'm tired. I didn't sleep all night," the owner of a southeast Oklahoma City medical marijuana grow house, who wanted to remain anonymous, told News 4 on Monday.

It was a long couple of nights at his business following a string of crimes at his grow house, which is under construction.

"They came in through the back door. They used a hammer, break the lockbox," he said. "I put the key in the lockbox all the time, just in case the construction people need it."

He's talking about what first happened at his business Friday. After two burglars allegedly stole a key from that box, the owner said they were seen on his surveillance cameras leaving, only to return about two hours later.

"They drive around the building a couple times, make sure there is nobody here. They use the key to get in the back door," he said. "It's not even like two minutes. You can tell they are professionals."

In those few minutes, he said the two snatched about $1,500 worth of tools and made a run for it.

Since they still had that key, the owner was worried they might return again and decided to spend the night there Sunday.

Then around one a.m. Monday, he said the two suspects returned.

"I heard somebody shaking the door. They can not open the door, so they go over there someone and take a really big rock and just throw it in there and I was scared. I didn't know how many people they had and then I just opened fire," the owner told News 4.

One suspect was hit by the bullets and the two then allegedly took off.

Police say not too long after that, someone showed up to a hospital in Del City with a gunshot wound in the back and a bullet lodged in their arm.

Police believe that person is one of the suspects. However, no one is in custody at this time.

The owner of the grow said he didn't want to shoot anybody, but when his fear became a reality, the shock set in.

"I didn't expect that they would come back you know, just in case, and I mean, they did," he said.