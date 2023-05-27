It’s a position Oklahoma hasn’t found themselves in much this season, trialing by three runs in the seventh inning down to their final strike.

That’s when Marita Magic happened. With two aboard, Kenzie Hansen blasted a game tying three run home run off potential player of the year Valerie Cagle. It sent the Sooners to extra innings.

Jordy Bahl came in to pitch and was brilliant striking out Cagle. She also got Caroline Jacobsen to pop out to end the threat in the seventh inning on an incredible Cydney Sanders catch.

Tiare Jennings put Oklahoma ahead for good with a solo home run in the ninth inning. Her second of the game.

Oklahoma won eight to seven to go to their seventh straight Women’s College World Series.

Oklahoma jumped out to a three-nothing lead on home runs by Jayda Coleman, Jennings, and Alyssa Brito.

Clemson took a five to four lead on a McKenzie Clark two run home run in the fifth.

But Oklahoma never wavered. The win gave the Sooners 48 straight wins, the longest win streak in the history of D1 softball. Oklahoma still hasn’t lost a super regional game at home since 2014. The Sooners have won 65 straight at home.

A perfect way to close out what could be their final game at Marita Hynes Field.

Next up, the Sooners look to win their third straight national championship as they play in the WCWS.