Marquette University dean struck by vehicle, killed on campus

MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- Marquette University's dean of business was struck and killed by a vehicle on the Milwaukee campus Tuesday night.

According to police, Dr. Joe Daniels, Keyes Dean of Business Administration, was crossing an intersection when a 20-year-old woman drove northbound at a high rate of speed through a green light, hitting him.

The 60-year-old Daniels was transported by the Milwaukee Fire Department to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

In a letter, Marquette University President, Dr. Michael R. Lovell, said: "Joe was a campus fixture for more than 30 years, and I was honored to call him my friend."

He added, "Please pray for Joe’s family and friends as they grieve an immeasurable loss."

Daniels had been a faculty member at Marquette since 1992.