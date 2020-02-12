Alert
KFOR Interactive Radar

Marquette University dean struck by vehicle, killed on campus

News

by: Tribune Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- Marquette University's dean of business was struck and killed by a vehicle on the Milwaukee campus Tuesday night.

According to police,  Dr. Joe Daniels, Keyes Dean of Business Administration,  was crossing an intersection when a 20-year-old woman drove northbound at a high rate of speed through a green light, hitting him.

The 60-year-old Daniels was transported by the Milwaukee Fire Department to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

In a letter, Marquette University President, Dr. Michael R. Lovell, said: "Joe was a campus fixture for more than 30 years, and I was honored to call him my friend."

He added, "Please pray for Joe’s family and friends as they grieve an immeasurable loss."

Daniels had been a faculty member at Marquette since 1992.

Share this story

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

National News

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter