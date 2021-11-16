Maryland mayor charged with posting revenge porn on Reddit

CAMBRIDGE, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials say an Eastern Shore mayor has been charged with distributing revenge porn.

The Office of the State Prosecutor says 32-year-old Cambridge mayor Andrew Bradshaw is accused of posting nude photos of a woman he was no longer in a romantic relationship with using multiple Reddit accounts he created. Bradshaw was arrested Monday and charged with 50 counts of distributing revenge porn and released on his own recognizance.

Bradshaw couldn’t be reached for comment.

The woman contacted authorities in May after learning that the photos were posted.

She told authorities she had sent the photos to Bradshaw while they were in an intimate relationship and she didn’t give him permission to redistribute them.

