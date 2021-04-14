Maserati crashes, wedges under freeway during police chase

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man fleeing the California Highway Patrol totaled his girlfriend’s Maserati SUV after he careened up an embankment and slammed into the underside of an overpass, wedging the car under a freeway.

A CHP spokesman in Oakland said Tuesday that the man, who was driving alone, complained of pain and was taken to a hospital after Monday’s crash.

Authorities say the 32-year-old man was speeding on a highway when a CHP officer tried to stop him. He accelerated to over 100 mph, then exited the freeway and crashed.

The man faces charges for reckless evading.

