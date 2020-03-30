Mashburn Brothers Work Together In Break From Football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

These are unprecedented times for sports all over the world.

Athletes are exploring unique ways to train and stay in shape.

Former Norman North high school football standouts Cade and Cole Mashburn would much rather be back at college going through spring football with the Memphis Tigers, but they are instead at home training on their own.

The brothers are utilizing body weight workouts, and using weight vests to stay in shape.

Our Nate Feken caught up with the Mashburns to see how they're pushing each other to stay in shape, and making the most of being away from the sport I love.