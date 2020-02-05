Masked robber steals thousands from Edmond Buffalo Wild Wings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) - Edmond Police are looking for a man they say stole around $4,500 from the Buffalo Wild Wings early Monday morning.

According to the report, the assistant manager thought he was the only person in the restaurant and was counting money at the end of a shift.

He heard a noise behind him, turned around, and saw a masked man demanding he hand over the money in the safe.

"The man had a paper bag on his left hand, which he was pointing at him,” Emily Ward with the Edmond Police Department told News 4. “Which made him believe there was a gun."

The manager did exactly what the suspect told him to do.

First getting on the ground, then cleaning out the safe, but he says when he looked around for where to put the money the suspect attacked.

"The man hit him with the paper bag,” Ward said. “The manager told us it felt like there was a gun in there- like it was metal.”

The only description police have of the suspect is that he was a large man weighing around 350 pounds, wearing a black hoodie and grey sweatpants, with a mask covering his face.

The manager told investigators he felt the gun’s “muzzle on the back of his head” while he put the money in the bag.

Police are also trying to figure out how the suspect got into the restaurant after hours.

"The manager wasn't quite sure how the suspect got in,” Ward said. “He said all the doors were locked, and all the other employees had left about ten minutes prior to this."

We did reach out to Buffalo Wild Wings for a statement on what happened but we have not heard back.