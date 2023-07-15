OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police say they are searching for several suspects after two shootings were reported around the metro area Saturday afternoon.

The first reported shooting was just after 2 p.m. near North Ann Arbor Avenue and Northwest 26th Street where police say a black car pulled up with three male suspects inside wearing black face masks.

All of the men jumped out of the car and began shooting at a person nearby then drove off. Officials say the victim was not hurt.

The second shooting was minutes later near the 6700 block of West Wilshire where suspects matching a similar description fired shots according to police.

Police have not reported anyone being hurt during the second reported shooting.

Officials have said that they are actively searching for the suspects and ask anyone who sees them to call 911 immediately.