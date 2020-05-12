Masks not a requirement in OK county courthouse, has some lawyers concerned

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Courtrooms in Oklahoma County usually packed full, but right now, that is not the case due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some measures are being put in place like limiting the amount of people inside, social distancing, and video conferencing when they can.

They’re less than a week away from a soft opening, and masks are not a requirement.

It has some concerned.

“Wearing a mask isn’t something that’s going to inhibit you from doing your job. It protects everyone” said attorney Tamara Green with Justice Legal Team.

These lawyers say some emergency hearings can be hosted virtually, but others have to be done in person at the courthouse.

“In the courtroom itself the judge had a mask, I had a mask my client did, the opposing attorney and his client had masks on, and we didn’t have any trouble communicating” said attorney Sheila Shoemake.

Shoemake is now wondering, why that’s not required for everyone.

“We come from all over, we travel all the time. Our clients, they might be in county they might be out of county” said Shoemake, “I’m older I struggle with asthma … it concerns me a great deal.”

We spoke to Oklahoma County Judge Ray Elliott.

He tells us they are not enforcing masks, because neither Governor Stitt or Mayor Holt has required them.

Ultimately, he says it’s up to each judge to decide what they want in their own courtroom.

“Some judges are going to require a mask or a face covering inside their courtroom and some are not. No one will be required to remove a mask. Anyone that wants to will be allowed to wear a mask” he said, “it seems to be that really small courtrooms are learning toward requiring it those that have larger courtrooms are not.”

Shoemake and Green, happy with the guidelines that are in place but urge it’s not enough.

“I want to serve my clients but I don’t want to put other people at risk and I don’t want them to put me at risk and if all it takes is slipping a mask on. I think that’s very very little task” said Shoemake.

They are also concerned about the lack of uniformity among courthouses, pointing out some around the state are stricter than others.

Jury trials will not resume in Oklahoma County until August.

Commissioner Carrie Blumert tells News 4 the county commissioners are also discussing mask requirements in the courtroom.

For more guidelines on the Oklahoma County Courthouse, visit their website here.