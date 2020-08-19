Massive fire continues to burn at Texas plastics factory

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (KFOR/ KXAS) – Emergency crews are scrambling to protect residents and contain a massive fire that continues to burn at a plastics facility in Grand Prairie, Texas.

According to KXAS, an overhanging power line fell onto a plastic sheeting in a storage facility at the Poly-America manufacturing plant in Grand Prairie early Wednesday morning.

As a result, a fire sparked and spread throughout the entire storage area.

Assistant Chief Bill Murphy, with the Grand Prairie Fire Department, says one rail car has exploded and electrical towers in the area are expected to collapse under the heat of the flames.

As the flames continued to grow throughout the morning, black smoke could be seen billowing from the plant.

At one point, officials closed the nearby President George Bush Turnpike due to the smoke and concern that if the electrical towers give way, power lines could fall onto the turnpike.

Poly-America is the world’s largest producer of polyethylene construction film and trash bags in the United States.

