KEIGHLEY, England (Storyful/KFOR) – The historic Dalton Mills in England, built in 1869, was gutted by immense flames on Thursday, March 3rd.

Nick Gregory captured video showing the inferno devouring the building, which is now a complete loss despite multiple fire agencies responding.

The mill has been seen in shows such as Downton Abbey, Peaky Blinders, The Great Train Robbery, and more.

In its earlier days, the building employed more than 2,000 workers, as the largest textile mill in Yorkshire.