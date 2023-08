Fire crews began tackling a massive blaze after 1 p.m. Saturday near Northeast 42nd and Lindsay Avenue in Oklahoma City that had several people trapped.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Fire crews began tackling a massive blaze around 1 p.m. Saturday near Northeast 42nd and Lindsay Avenue in Oklahoma City.

By 2 p.m. Oklahoma City Fire Department was able to have the blaze somewhat under control and handled.

No word yet on any injuries or what started the fire.

Crews from OKCFD are on the scene fighting the fire. {KFOR}

This is breaking news and more updates will come as needed.