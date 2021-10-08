Massive Showdowns Drive Friday Night Heroes, Week 6

Week 6 of the Friday Night Heroes saw one of the biggest showdowns in all of the nation for high school football. Bixby put their 41 game winning streak on the line against Choctaw. Two teams ranked in the top 25 of the sport.

Plus, Midwest City traveled to crosstown foe Del City.

Carl Albert, fresh off their big win over Guthrie, squared off with Bishop McGuinness. A team they’re well accustomed to over the last five years.

Plus, Perkins-Tryon took the long trek to Mt. St. Mary looking for a big road win. All the highlights in the video above.