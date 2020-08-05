Matthew Stafford’s wife blames NFL for harassment received after false-positive COVID-19 test

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Kelly Stafford called the past four days “somewhat of a nightmare” and is blaming the NFL for harassment her family received following the false-positive COVID-19 test.



“Even after we knew it was false positive, our school told us they were not allowed back, I was approached in a grocery store and told I was ‘endangering others,’ my kids were harassed and kicked off a playground, I was told I needed to wait in my car when trying to pick up food, and people closest to us had to get tested just so they could go back to work,” said Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife in an Instagram post on August 4th.



Kelly goes on to say, “I blame the @NFL for not holding themselves accountable. These are people’s lives and livelihoods that are in those results in THEIR test sites. Maybe we should be absolutely positive a person has covid before releasing that info to the world.”



You can read the complete post below:

Earlier today a statement from the Detroit Lions confirmed quarterback Matthew Stafford does not have COVID-19.

Statement from the Detroit Lions pic.twitter.com/3C9jVHGbQV — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 4, 2020

