(NEXSTAR) – Maury Povich’s drama-filled daytime talk show is ending after 31 seasons, NBCUniversal confirmed to multiple outlets.

The final new episodes of “Maury” will air in September 2022.

Povich told Variety he was ready to retire six years ago, but carried on producing the show “out of loyalty to NBCUniversal and my more than 100 staff and crew members.”

“I’m so proud of my relationship with NBCUniversal and all those who worked on the ‘Maury’ show but as I occasionally tell my guests on ‘Maury,’ ‘Enough, already!'” the host said.

“Maury” has been syndicated nationally for 24 seasons by NBC. Before that, back when it was called “The Maury Povich Show,” it was syndicated for seven seasons by Paramount, according to Variety.

TODAY reports Povich, who is 83 years old, is the longest airing daytime talk show host on television.

The show is most famous for its outrageous family and marital drama. On his show, Povich mediates heated arguments between unfaithful couples and counsels parents of teenagers gone wild – all while the live studio audience cheers or boos. “Maury” was so famous for its paternity testing, the recurring segment inspired a spinoff board game called “You Are Not the Father.”

Even after the final new episodes air, reruns will continue to be syndicated, NBC says.