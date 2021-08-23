Mayim Bialik returning to ‘Jeopardy!’ stage according to reports

SANTA MONICA, CA – JANUARY 13: Mayim Bialik speaks onstage during the 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Critics’ Choice Awards)

(WCMH) – Mayim Bialik will return as guest host of “Jeopardy!” after Mike Richards stepped down from the position amid controversy last week, according to reports.

Bialik’s comeback to the weekday show was reported by news outlets Monday. Several indicated her role on the beloved game show would last three weeks. Inside information was cited that the actor will be recording 15 episodes this week.

Previously, Richards was announced as the host of the show’s weekday series, taking over for Alex Trebeck, and Bialik was chosen for the role on primetime and spinoff series.

“What started out with my 15-year-old repeating a rumor from Instagram that I should guest host the show has turned into one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities of my life!” she said in a statement.

Currently, Bialk, who is best known for roles on “The Big Bang Theory” and ’90s hit “Blossom,” is starring as the title character of the Fox series, “Call Me Kat.” The actor has not made any public comment about her reported return to “Jeopardy!”

For Richards, who is the show’s executive producer, controversy initially arose after he was chosen over more than a dozen candidates who auditioned for the show in a lengthy process. The scandal continued when it was revealed Richards was named in a discrimination lawsuit during his time as a producer for “The Price is Right.”

Finally, vulgar comments Richards made on a podcast came to light, effectively tarnishing his reputation permanently. Richards acknowledged his offensive remarks, characterizing his behavior as “a terribly embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity from nearly a decade ago.”

Richards made a final statement before vacating the job, writing that, “Moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show.”

You can watch Jeopardy weekdays beginning at 3:00 p.m. on KFOR.