MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – A McCurtain County jury has convicted a local man in the murder of his fiancé.

In a unanimous verdict just after noon Friday, the jury found Brian McMahon guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 56-year-old Roxie Faizy, whose body was found wrapped in a logging chain in a creek near Valliant in March 2019. Investigators said her wrists were zip-tied and the chain was zip-tied to one of her legs.

The body of 56-year-old Roxie Faizy was found in a creek near Valliant, Oklahoma on March 18, 2019, weeks after she went missing. She was wrapped in a logging chain and zip-tied. (Source: McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office)

Among the evidence in the case was location data that showed McMahon at the creek the day before Faizy’s body was found. She had been missing since January when she was last seen at a local tanning salon.

McMahon spoke NBC 6 News on camera on March 12, 2019, a week before Faizy’s body was found. When asked what he thought happened to her, he replied, “I think she met somebody and went away with them.”

McMahon faces a sentence of life without parole when he returns to court for sentencing on July 1.