MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Haworth Police Officer Jerry Neal Pollard was arrested Thursday and faces a felony charge after allegedly pointing a firearm at a man and calling him a racist remark, according to court records out of McCurtain County. Pollard was reportedly off-duty when the incident happened back on April 24.

According to a report from the McCurtain Gazette-News, Pollard allegedly yelled racist remarks at an Alford Metals employee while pointing a gun at the victim.

The McCurtain Gazette-News reported that an agent with the Oklahoma State Board of Investigations spoke with the victim who saw Pollard point a rifle at him and say “Run, (n-word) run.”

Court records showed that a warrant was officially filed for his arrest on May 17, OSBI reports Pollard was arrested on May 18.

Per court records, a $15,000 bond was posted the day after Pollard’s arrest.

According to the McCurtain Gazette-News, another witness told OSBI that they saw Pollard speed up to the store, get out of the vehicle, grab a rifle, point it at the victim, and shout the slur.

If convicted, Pollard could end up facing up to 10 years in jail.

This comes weeks after McCurtain County officials are allegedly caught on a recording discussing the murder of a journalist and hanging Black Oklahomans.

The McCurtain Gazette first reported the news.

It alleged that McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy, County Commissioner Mark Jennings, and another county sheriff employee Alicia Manning were allegedly caught on a recording device during a county commissioner meeting in March.

In the recording, the three officials can be heard discussing potentially killing a journalist and the hanging of Black Oklahomans, almost reminiscing on archaic and racist punishments.

Jennings has since announced his resignation while calls continue for the sheriff to resign. He has yet to step down and has claimed the recording was fake.

KFOR has called and emailed the Haworth Police Department, as well as Pollard, but have not heard back.