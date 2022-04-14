MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTAL/KSHV) – Deputies ask the public for help locating a suspect after a home was burglarized and a truck was stolen Wednesday.

Codi Stinnett is believed to be in the Millerton area. Officers say he may be in the area south of US 70. He is suspected of the burglary of a home Wednesday morning and stealing a pickup truck. Deputies say he was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt and a white hat.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, contact the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 286-3331.