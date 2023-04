CHICAGO (KFOR) – If you can’t get enough Big Mac sauce, you’re in luck.

Beginning April 27, McDonald’s will offer Big Mac sauce dip cups in the United States.

Organizers say the only way to get the Big Mac sauce dip is via the McDonald’s app.

The creamy, tangy, slightly sweet sauce will be available at no extra charge with any purchase of Chicken McNuggets. It can also be ordered a la carte for other menu items.

It is available at participating U.S. locations, while supplies last.