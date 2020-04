McDonald’s offers health care workers, first responders free ‘Thank You Meals’

(WJW) – McDonald’s will offer free ‘Thank You Meals’ to health care workers and first responders between April 22 and May 5 as a “token of appreciation for their selfless service,” the company announced.

The meals will be available to health care workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics. They’ll be available at no charge via drive-thru or carryout at participating restaurants nationwide, according to a press release.

The Thank You Meal will be available during breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Breakfast

A choice of an Egg McMuffin®, Chicken McGriddles® or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown.

Lunch and Dinner

A choice of a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets® or a Filet-O-Fish® will be offered. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.

They just need to show their work badge or be in uniform.

“Emergency physicians and other health care workers on the frontlines are spending hours a day on their feet, often missing meals in their efforts to care for their patients,” said Dr. William Jaquis, President of The American College of Emergency Physicians, in the release. “McDonald’s Thank You Meal is a much-appreciated gesture for those risking their lives each day to take a break with a hot meal amidst the turbulence.”

🚨 Friends. Family. Community. WE NEED YOU! ❤ Please help us help our frontline workers. We want to give them a FREE thank you meal. If you know anyone who could use one, please like, tag in comment or retweet to let them know. We’d truly be proud to take their order. pic.twitter.com/5UzDKE4Z1w — McDonald's (@McDonalds) April 21, 2020