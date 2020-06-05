McLoud man arrested for alleged possession of fully automatic machine gun

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A McCloud, Okla., man is accused of violating federal law by being in possession of a fully automatic machine gun.

Christopher Steven Ledbetter, 29, was arrested and charged on suspicion of unlawfully possessing a fully automatic machine gun, according to a news release issued by U.S. Attorney Timothy Downing.

The FBI learned in March that Ledbetter might be in possession of the gun.

“The FBI then reviewed publicly available materials on the internet associated with Ledbetter that depicted Ledbetter on multiple occasions shooting what appeared to be a fully automatic machinegun (sic),” the news release states.

FBI officials encountered Ledbetter in Oklahoma City on Thursday while he was driving a 2017 Jeep Wrangler.

“In that vehicle, the FBI discovered a fully automatic AK-47 style carbine machinegun (sic),” the news release states.

The FBI raided Ledbetter’s home on north of McLoud on Thursday. KFOR spoke with Ledbetter’s stepfather following the raid.

Ledbetter said he is a veteran and part of a militia group called Sons of Liberty.

Possession of a fully automatic machine gun is prohibited by federal law, except under limited circumstances, as defined in the National Firearms Act, according to the news release.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives searched its federal licensing system and found that Ledbetter does not have the licenses needed to have a machine gun, the news release states.

Ledbetter appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge­­­­­­­ Suzanne Mitchell in Oklahoma City. Mitchell ordered Ledbetter be detained pending further proceedings in the case.

“If found guilty, Ledbetter faces a maximum penalty of ten years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000.00 fine,” the news release states.

Related Content FBI raids OK ranch where Mexican cartel launders money