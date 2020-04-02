McLoud police helping residents by picking up, dropping off necessities

MCLOUD, Okla. (KFOR) – Police departments in Oklahoma are going above and beyond the call of duty by picking up groceries and other necessities for those who can’t leave their homes.

“I would say probably 10 or 15 so far,” said McLoud Police Chief Wes Elliott.

Elliott says residents have already taken up the department on their newest offer to help out the community.

“When the story came out, we had people bringing us some food by. They brought us a lot of toilet paper and basic staples, essentials to give out, to be able to give out to some people. We handed a lot of that stuff out to families that weren’t able to find any,” Elliott said.

They’re dropping off essentials like groceries and even picking up medications for the elderly or those that are immunocompromised.

81-year old Shirley Pierce called the department after they dropped off her groceries the day before.

“I’m 81 and I’ve lived through a few things,” Pierce told KFOR on the phone.

Pierce has lost the majority of her eyesight and is unable to even drive to the store.

She hasn’t left her house in a month, just to be safe. She says the officer who helped her even picked up her daughter’s groceries as well.

“Officer Doug did an excellent job. He’s gonna make somebody a good husband,” Pierce said. “Had a smile on his face. I know I couldn’t see it through the mask but I could tell by his eyes.”

They are thankful for the department’s generosity through these difficult last few weeks.

“Not only do they put their life on the line every day for us but this is an added danger. I really, really appreciate it,” Pierce said.

But Elliott says it’s still just part of the job.

“I always love to hear good things about my guys and to give them the accolades that they deserve because I’ve got some great officers,” Elliott said.

“You give them a real good pat on the back because they deserve it,” Pierce said.

If you live in McLoud and need help with groceries or picking up medications, you can contact the department at (405) 788-4700.