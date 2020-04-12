Meals on Wheels sees spike in clients amid COVID-19 pandemic

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Some nonprofits, like Meals on Wheels, are seeing more clients amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve had a huge increase. I think it’s due to the fact that people are scared to get out, go to the store and want to stay home,” Summer McGuire, associate director of Meals on Wheels of Norman, said.

She says the organization has signed up about 75 new clients over the past few weeks, when normally, it’d be about ten a month. She says the spike started in the middle of March.

“That’s when the phones have just been crazy with calling and interest in our services,” McGuire said.

Meals on Wheels, which delivers meals to senior citizens and those who are ill or disabled, has had to change the way they bring food to clients because of the pandemic.

“The food looks the same, we’re just having to go about delivering it in a different way,” McGuire said. Volunteers stay in their cars when they pick up the meals, and there’s less interaction with clients. “We’re just leaving the meals on the doorsteps or leaving the meals at the doors, and we can call the clients to let them know it’s there, but we just don’t want risk of exposing the clients or the volunteers to anything,” McGuire said. Adding more delivery routes to keep up with the demand is also in the talks.

“If they really are scared to get out to the grocery store, we want them to feel like they’re prepared and have what they need,” McGuire said.

If you want more information on how you can help Meals on Wheels of Norman, click here. For Meals on Wheels America, click here.