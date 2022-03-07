OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma House of Representatives Republican Caucus addressed the media Monday afternoon stating how they plan to address the ongoing issues within the state’s medical marijuana industry.

“When the citizens of the state of Oklahoma voted for 788, they voted for a legal medical marijuana free market program. The black market is not the free market,” said House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City.

Rep. Echols, referencing the state’s largest ever drug bust that happened on February 22, 2022. More than 150,000 marijuana plants were seized- law enforcement agents estimated the bust to total over $500 million in assets.

Rep. Echols continued, stating that the black market business not only competes with legitimate Oklahoma businesses, but also puts citizens at risk.

“We know we have issues with tainted product, and this is the House’s plan to do something about it,” said Rep. Echols.

The House has a series of bills aimed at cleaning up the marijuana industry in the Sooner State, plus a 12 point plan of action that includes the following:

Making the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority a standalone agency

A grant program for county sheriff’s departments to fund law enforcement efforts in every county (HB3530)

Full implementation of a seed to sale system (either via court order or new legislation)

Provisional licensing requiring pre-license inspections and increased document submission prior to approval (HB3734)

Tiered grow license fees based on grow size (HB2179)

Separate licensing for medical marijuana wholesalers (HB3634)

All medical marijuana businesses to post standardized permit signage at the place of business (HB2025)

Stringent electrical and water data reporting by marijuana growers (HB4055)

Annual inspections (HB2024)

Product packaging standards and maximum beyond use dates (HB3019; HB4288)

Standardized laboratory testing and equipment (HB4056)

Marijuana grows to register as environmentally sensitive crop owners with the Agriculture Department (HB3827)

The House Republican Caucus said this medical marijuana policy package is the latest strategy to extinguish illegal growers in Oklahoma.

“If you’re an illegal operator of the state of Oklahoma, your time is up,” said Representative Scott Fetgatter, R-District 16.

Rep. Echols said the House has been working diligently with the Senate and the Governor to work on the medical marijuana policy package.

“Everybody working together, figuring out what we want to do. Now, is there disagreements in individual issues here? We don’t have, you know, full yes on these…” said Rep. Echols. “We strongly believe that by the end of session, you are going to see a group of representatives and senators, they’re going to stand up together and say, ‘here’s what we did for medical marijuana in the state of Oklahoma.’

Reps. Rusty Cornwell, R-Vinita, Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee, T.J. Marti, R-Broken Arrow, Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, John Pfeiffer, R-Orlando, and Jay Steagall, R-Yukon collaborated with other legislators, regulators, industry stakeholders, law enforcement and other experts to develop the medical marijuana policy plan.