Medical professionals worry heart attack and stroke patients are avoiding the hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Many medical professionals are reminding people it is perfectly safe to call 911 and go to the hospital for medical emergencies amid the pandemic.

Patients without COVID-19 symptoms are separated from those who have them, and there are plenty of precautions in place.

"I think if you visited any ER currently you would notice most patients in the ER are not coming in for COVID symptoms," Dr. Anthony Vaughn, a neurologist at Mercy, said. "We’ve already seen delays in patients coming to the hospital, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, more people are waiting now. They don’t want to come to the hospital."

Vaughn estimates a 20-30 decrease in patients who should've been at the hospital sooner because of their symptoms. "We don’t want people to be afraid of seeking care. Right now, all of the attention’s on cough, fever, shortness of breath, but patients are still having heart attacks, they’re still having strokes," he said. According to the American Heart Association, warning signs of heart attack include chest discomfort, discomfort in other areas like in the back, arms, or neck, and lightheadedness. For stroke symptoms, Vaughn says to use the acronym "BE FAST."

"B" is for balance issues

"E" is for eye or vision problems

"F" is for facial droop

"A" is for arm or leg weakness

"S" is for speech difficulty

"T" is for time - call 911

"We’re going above and beyond to protect our patients, especially patients who aren’t COVID positive or aren’t showing those types of symptoms," Vaughn said.