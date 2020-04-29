Medicine Park Aquarium to re-open May 1

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KFOR) – The Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center will re-open its doors to the public May 1 at 10 a.m.

“We support our Governor’s choice to re-open businesses in the state,” said Doug Kemper, Executive Director. “We talked extensively with Board of Directors and our staff to ensure everyone was comfortable re-opening and will be taking extra measures to clean the facility and encourage social distancing while visiting. Those who are comfortable visiting will be free to do so.”

Signs regarding social distancing are posted and hand sanitizers are placed throughout the Aquarium.

The admissions desk will be working to space out groups upon entry.

“We’ll have free individually wrapped sugar cookies from Mrs. Chadwick’s bakery for the first 50 who grab them,” said Rae Rowland, Deputy Director. “We are definitely ready to be open and want to help out local businesses in Medicine Park. All the businesses here took a heavy hit while being closed so we encourage people to visit downtown Medicine Park as well.”

During the month of May there will be no feeding shows or critter chats to further support social distancing. Patrons should also know that Turtle Towne is still closed for repair.

For more information, visit their website here.