LATROBE, Pennsylvania (Storyful/KFOR) – At now ten-years-old, Victory Brinker has been confirmed by Guinness World Records to be the world’s youngest opera singer.

Guinness just confirmed her record-holding status, which she actually set at age seven years and 314-days-old, after singing in eight performances in 2019 at the Pittsburgh Public Theatre’s Lights and Legends show.

Victory was adopted as a baby by her parents, and has ten brothers and sisters, whom she says can get annoyed by her constant singing.

Her talent started just before age 6, when she asked her mom to see who could sing the highest note.

That led to her capabilities of reaching over three octaves and singing in seven different languages.

You might recognize her from season 16 of America’s Got Talent, when she was granted the golden buzzer.

In the above video, Victory sings Der Holle Rache from Mozart’s Magic Flute.

Victory practices singing with her mother every day for 45 minutes, and her next goal will be setting a record for singing the highest note.

When she’s not singing, the ten-year-old’s favorite activities include swimming, gardening, and playing with slime.