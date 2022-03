KYIV, Ukraine (Storyful/KFOR) – Around 300 members of parliament secretly met on Thursday, March 3rd, while their country remains actively under attack.

Ukrainian MP Lesia Vesylenko posted the video to Twitter, writing, “A quick and tense session. We sing the national anthem in unity as we begin our session in the most targeted building in all of Ukraine.”

The parliament discussed security and defense tactics, as Russia’s war on Ukraine continues.