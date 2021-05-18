Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $475 million, drawing tonight

(NEXSTAR) – You still have time to buy tickets ahead of tonight’s $475 million Mega Millions jackpot.

The drawing will be held at 11pm ET. To win it all, you need to match all five numbers plus the Mega Ball.

Tickets are $2 each.

Should you beat the odds and win, you’ll have two options for collecting your prize, according to the Mega Millions website:

An annuity option: The Mega Millions annuity is paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Each payment is 5% bigger than the previous one to protect the winners’ lifestyle and purchasing power in periods of inflation.

A cash option: A one-time, lump-sum payment that is equal to the cash in the Mega Millions jackpot prize pool. The cash option for tonight’s drawing will be $319.4 million.

