Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $515 million

(NEXSTAR) – The Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb.

No one hit all five numbers plus the Mega Ball in Tuesday’s drawing, which means there is now a $515 million jackpot that continues to grow.

The next drawing is Friday at 11pm ET. Tickets are $2 each.

Should you beat the odds and win, you’ll have two options for collecting your prize, according to the Mega Millions website:

An annuity option: The Mega Millions annuity is paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Each payment is 5% bigger than the previous one to protect the winners’ lifestyle and purchasing power in periods of inflation.

A cash option: A one-time, lump-sum payment that is equal to the cash in the Mega Millions jackpot prize pool. The cash option for Friday’s drawing will be $346.3 million.

