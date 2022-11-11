KENT, England (KFOR/Storyful) – Dramatic video shows an excavator destroying buildings to steal ATM machines on multiple occasions. Now, the two men responsible are headed to prison.

Police in Kent, England say they found and arrested Anthony Pemberthy, 44, and Stephen Davenport, 61, by using “advanced DNA tracing techniques.” Their mugshots can be seen here.

Authorities say the men caused “huge damage to businesses,” with their heavy machinery between March of 2020 and February of 2021. Video at the top of this story shows three of the six instances.

Police say the damage and theft was estimated to total more than 1.8 million pounds, equating to $2,131,020 in U.S. dollars

Pemberthy was given an eight-year, nine-month sentence, while Davenport was sentenced to seven years, five months in prison.