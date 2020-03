OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The COVID-19 outbreak can take a serious toll on our mental health, so here’s an opportunity to pause, take a mental health break, breathe deep and enjoy the daffodils at Scissortail Park.

Late last fall, staff and volunteers at Scissortail Park planted 40,000 daffodil bulbs throughout the park.

Now, the sunny flowers are blooming bright.

So, if you’re self-isolating, social distancing, or quarantining, take a moment to enjoy nature’s beauty.

