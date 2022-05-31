(Storyful/KFOR) – A Swedish freight technology company has brought its electric, self-driving trucks to the U.S., and released this video showing their precision as they meander through a maze of vases.

Einride created its U.S. venture in 2021, with the hope of creating 2,000 jobs within the next five years.

The video shows the Pod model of their cargo truck, designed for shipping purposes, which the company says currently operates on public roads and at customer sites in Sweden. However, it does have remote oversight, including drive capability from afar.

Here in the U.S., Einride officials are working with regulators to further the trucks’ deliveries from inside customer facilities, to eventually operate on public roads.