OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A fun event that hopes to bring the community together will take place this weekend.

The Mesta Park Neighborhood Association will host the 2022 Mesta Festa, which will take place on Sunday, Sept. 18 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Perle Mesta Park, located at N.W. 18th St. and Shartel Ave.

Organizers say guests can enjoy a beer garden, fun family activities, arts and crafts, live music, sand volleyball, local artists, pop-up shopping booths, and food trucks.

Admission to enjoy the beer garden requires a wristband, which is $25 per person.

Live music will include Jason Scott, Isaac McClun, Kalo, Jose Hernandez, Chloe Beth, and Josh Roberts.

Food trucks that will be in attendance include Big Biang Theory, Frios Gourmet Pops, B-Ray’s BBQ, Tasty Snow, Psycho Taco OKC, Lolli & Pop’s Funnel Cakes, Yum Pig, Let’s Do Greek, and Mekong Spice.

Organizers say the event is free and open to the public. .However, they say the event is going cashless this year.