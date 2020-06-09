Metal recycling plant in NE Oklahoma City catches fire, sending huge amounts of black smoke into the air

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Black smoke filled the sky in northeastern Oklahoma City as a metal recycling plant burned Tuesday afternoon.

KFOR Chopper 4 pilot Mason Dunn was flying over the blaze at the plant, from which large flames could be seen. The plant is located east of the city’s downtown area off of Reno, according to Dunn.

Firefighter crews surrounded the blaze and attacked the flames with high-pressure blasts of water.

Dunn said winds are moving about 40 miles per hour out of the west, causing large masses of black smoke to blow into the east.

A metal recycling plant east of Oklahoma City’s downtown area caught on fire.